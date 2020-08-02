2 Men Killed in Lawndale Shooting: Police

Two 28-year-old men were found shot to death Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.

Officers responding to ShotSpotter notifications of gunfire about 6 a.m. found the men unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head and body in the 2300 block of South Kolin Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatalities.

Area Four detectives are investigating.