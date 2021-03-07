warren township

2 Men Killed in High-Speed Crash in Warren Township Saturday

police car siren
Shutterstock

Two men were killed in a high-speed crash Saturday evening in suburban Warren Township, officials with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to Stearns School Road near Route 45 at approximately 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a traffic accident.

When deputies arrived, they found an Audi sports car that had suffered significant damage. Police believe the vehicle, which was being driven by a 23-year-old man, was traveling westbound on Stearns School Road when it lost control and struck a guardrail on the north side of the roadway.

Local

Jake Arrieta 17 mins ago

Cubs Spring Training: Jake Arrieta Set to Make Cactus League Debut vs. D'Backs

Chicago gun violence 29 mins ago

At Least 13 Hurt in Shootings Across the City of Chicago This Weekend

A passenger in the vehicle, another 23-year-old man, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Both men suffered serious injuries and were taken to an area hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Identities of the two men have not been released at this time.

This article tagged under:

warren townshipLake County sheriff’s office
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us