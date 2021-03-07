2 Men Killed in High-Speed Crash in Warren Township Saturday

Two men were killed in a high-speed crash Saturday evening in suburban Warren Township, officials with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to Stearns School Road near Route 45 at approximately 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a traffic accident.

When deputies arrived, they found an Audi sports car that had suffered significant damage. Police believe the vehicle, which was being driven by a 23-year-old man, was traveling westbound on Stearns School Road when it lost control and struck a guardrail on the north side of the roadway.

A passenger in the vehicle, another 23-year-old man, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Both men suffered serious injuries and were taken to an area hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Identities of the two men have not been released at this time.