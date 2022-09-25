2 Men Killed at Coal City Bar, Grundy County Deputies Say

Two men were found shot to death outside of a sports bar in unincorporated Coal City early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officials with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office say that deputies were called to the Gippers Sports Club and Eatery, located in the 8400 block of East Pine Bluff Road, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday after a report of gunfire.

When deputies arrived, they discovered two men that had been shot outside in a pavilion area. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, and a firearm was recovered, police said.

The victims were identified as 25-year-old Dameonta Terry-Travis and 33-year-old Darius Travis, both from Joliet.

Police have continued to interview bar patrons and employees, but no suspects are currently in custody and an investigation remains underway, according to authorities.

The Illinois State Police and the Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force are both assisting with the investigation.