2 Men Injured After Being Beaten, Robbed by Group of Assailants on State Street

Two men were injured after being beaten and robbed by multiple assailants early Saturday in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood.

According to police, a man became engaged in a physical altercation with at least three other individuals in the 400 block of North State Street at approximately 1:31 a.m. Saturday, with multiple assailants punching and kicking at the man during the incident.

The other man, a 40-year-old, was standing near the scene of the initial altercation when an individual walked up behind him and punched him in the back of the head with a closed fist, sending him collapsing to the ground.

While the man was dazed, at least one person stole property from him, including taking off his shoes as a group of onlookers watched, according to police.

The 40-year-old sustained swelling to his left eye and abrasions on his face, and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The other man refused medical attention, according to authorities.

The incident has sparked new controversy, as video obtained from the scene by CWB Chicago does not show any police responding to the scene. Supt. David Brown later defended the department’s response time to the busy intersection.

“Let me address one of the aspects of the incident, (which was) how long it took to get there. There were officers on walking beats that were nearby. From our preliminary review, it took about six minutes to get there,” he said. “Not everybody was cooperative, but you can see it was a very chaotic scene.”

No arrests have been made in the case, and Area Three detectives are investigating.