2 Men in Custody After Allegedly Crashing Stolen Vehicle in Belmont Central

Two men were taken into custody following a crash involving a stolen vehicle Thursday night in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.

About 11:35 p.m., a man driving a Honda CRV eastbound in the 5600 block of West George Street crashed into a parked vehicle causing it to flip on its side, Chicago police said.

Two men were taken into custody after police discovered the vehicle had been stolen and one of the men was in possession of a handgun, police said.

No injuries were reported and this was not a pursuit, according to police.

