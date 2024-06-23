Chicago Police

2 men found shot to death in Jeep, Chicago police say

No suspects are in custody and an investigation remains underway

Chicago police are investigating after two men were found shot to death inside of a Jeep Cherokee Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the two men were discovered unresponsive in the vehicle in the 12300 block of South Halsted at approximately 8:37 a.m. Sunday.

Both men were shot multiple times, and both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

There was no immediate update on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and the investigation remains underway.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police
