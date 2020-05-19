2 Men Fatally Shot in Gary Tuesday, Police Say

Two people were killed in a shooting Tuesday morning in Gary, Indiana, authorities said.

Officers responded at approximately 11:38 a.m. to the 1300 block of Grant Street for reports of a shooting during a possible robbery, Gary police said.

There, they found Phillip Phillips, 21, and a male of an unknown age with gunshot wounds, police and the Lake County coroner’s office said. They were pronounced dead about 12:40 p.m.

Police said the shooting happened at a different location but were unable to immediately provide additional information.