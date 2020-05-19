Gary

2 Men Fatally Shot in Gary Tuesday, Police Say

Police responded to the scene of a shooting during a possible robbery

police generic nbcny
News 4 New York

Two people were killed in a shooting Tuesday morning in Gary, Indiana, authorities said.

Officers responded at approximately 11:38 a.m. to the 1300 block of Grant Street for reports of a shooting during a possible robbery, Gary police said.

There, they found Phillip Phillips, 21, and a male of an unknown age with gunshot wounds, police and the Lake County coroner’s office said. They were pronounced dead about 12:40 p.m.

Local

Chicago Police Department 16 mins ago

Chicago Police Dept. Confirms 9 More Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

CTA 35 mins ago

CTA Reports 5th Coronavirus-Related Fatality

Police said the shooting happened at a different location but were unable to immediately provide additional information.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Gary
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us