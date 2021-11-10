2 Men Charged After Allegedly Fleeing Police in Stolen Vehicle, Crashing in Oak Lawn

Police in suburban Oak Lawn say that two men are facing charges in connection with a pursuit that stretched from Gary, Indiana and into the suburbs of Chicago on Monday.

According to police, 20-year-old Jalen Roberts and 19-year-old Damarco Morrison are both facing charges in the case, which started when police in Indiana got an alert from a license plate reader of a stolen vehicle being driven in the area.

Police say that the vehicle was taken in an aggravated carjacking day, and officers attempted to stop the car.

Authorities say that the vehicle then fled from police, and drove onto Interstate 80/94 and then onto the Tri-State Tollway. The vehicle then exited at 95th Street and continued to flee east on 95th Street until it crashed at the intersection with Oak Park Avenue.

Both suspects inside the vehicle fled the scene on foot, according to police. One of the suspects was detained in the parking lot of the Oak Lawn Mazda car dealership, and the other was located by a canine unit while hiding under a vehicle in a parking lot just to the east of the dealership.

Morrison, who was allegedly driving the stolen vehicle, was found to be in possession of the key FOB for the car, according to police.

Morrison is facing a felony charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and is also facing multiple traffic violations in connection with the pursuit. Roberts was charged with one count of criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance, and police say he was also wanted on two other warrants in both Indiana and Illinois.

Both men could potentially face additional charges in Indiana, according to a press release.