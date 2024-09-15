Tinley Park

2 killed in multi-vehicle crash in westbound lanes of I-80 in Tinley Park

By NBC Chicago Staff

Two people were killed in a crash involving a SUV and a semi truck-trailer in the westbound lanes of I-80 in Tinley Park early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities said troopers responded just after 4:20 a.m. to mile marker 146.5 of the westbound lanes of I-80, in between La Grange Road and Harlem Avenue in Tinley Park for reports of a fatal crash.

According to officials, the crash involved a Dodge Journey SUV and a semi truck-trailer, though the circumstances surrounding the crash were unknown.

Two people involved in the crash were pronounced dead, though it's unclear what vehicles the deceased individuals were in and if anyone else was inside one of the vehicles at the time of the collision.

Westbound lanes of I-80 near the site of the crash were closed for hours as officials investigated, though all lanes were reopened by 9:20 a.m.

There was no further information available.

