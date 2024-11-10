2 killed in West Chicago shooting, police say

Police in suburban West Chicago say two people are dead after they were found slumped over in a vehicle Saturday night.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 700 block of West Forest Avenue at approximately 6:14 p.m. Saturday after an eyewitness found two men inside of a vehicle.

The two men had both suffered gunshot wounds, according to police, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

West Chicago police say a third person was injured in the incident, and it is believed the individual is a suspect in the shooting incident. A second suspect was also located and is being questioned by police.

Police described the shooting as an “isolated” incident, and an investigation remains underway. Anyone with information is encouraged to call West Chicago police at 630-293-2222.