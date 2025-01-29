2 killed in Washington Park shooting, Chicago police say

Two people were shot to death in a Washington Park home Tuesday night.

A 19-year-old man and another male whose age wasn’t known were inside a home in the 5300 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone opened fire about 6:35 p.m, Chicago police said.

They both suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said. Their names haven’t been released.

No arrests have been made.