2 killed in unincorporated Glenview shooting, authorities say

Authorities say that at two people, including a 16-year-old, were shot and killed in unincorporated Glenview on Saturday night.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 10400 block of Michael Todd Terrace at approximately 9:06 p.m.

When officers with the Cook County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene, they discovered two people that had suffered gunshot wounds.

One victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the victims has been identified as 16-year-old Jose Guzman, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Guzman died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

No suspects are in custody at this time, and anyone with information is asked to call Cook County Sheriff’s detectives at 708-865-4896.