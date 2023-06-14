2 killed in shooting during domestic dispute in Geneva

A woman and a man were killed in a shooting during a domestic dispute in Geneva on Wednesday, according to police.

Officials said officers responded to 1050 Pebble Beach Court for reports of a shooting late Wednesday afternoon, and discovered two people with gunshot wounds upon arrival.

The woman was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting, according to police, while authorities confirmed several hours later that the man had died as well.

Police said there is no threat to the community, and that the relationship between the two individuals is under investigation.

One nearby resident was shaken upon discovering what happened, and recalled a recent encounter with the woman who died.

"She gave me a hug, her daughter was in the car, we talked for 30 seconds," resident and friend Michael Sloan told NBC Chicago. "It's just sad. She's a great mom, a great neighbor, and it's just a sad day."

Police said no children were in the home at the time of the shooting.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the shooting. According to authorities, a handgun was recovered at the scene.