Police are searching for a person of interest after they say a "disgruntled ex-employee" shot and killed two people at Chicago's Navy Pier Tuesday afternoon, forcing a lockdown at the popular tourist attraction.

According to police, officers are "actively seeking" a suspect they believe was responsible for the "targeted" shooting, though they did not provide further information on who the suspect is.

"At this time, we believe a disgruntled ex-employee entered the loading dock, fired multiple shots, striking two individuals who were taken to Northwestern Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries," said Jon Hein, chief of patrol for CPD, said during a press conference. "At this time, on behalf of Supt. [Larry] Snelling, we would like to offer our condolences to the victims, their families and their loved ones."

The identities of the two victims, both men who worked for a subcontractor at the pier, weren't immediately released, but officials with Navy Pier said they were shot in a loading dock area, where a private office was located.

"On behalf of Navy Pier we also send our condolences to the families of the victims who just came to work today," said Brian Murphy, chief operations officer with Navy Pier.

The gunman is believed to have been terminated on Oct. 14, and police say they are "actively pursuing" him and "hoping to arrest him very shortly."

The shooting happened just after 1:15 p.m. in the 900 block of East Grand, according to officials.

Soon after, Navy Pier asked everyone at the venue to shelter in place while police investigated. Some in nearby offices and buildings were also told to remain inside or "use extreme caution" amid the investigation.

Authorities later said in their 4 p.m. update that the lockdown was lifted and "at no time were any individuals in danger."

A large police presence was visible at the pier within minutes of the shooting. Officers remained at the scene processing evidence hours later.

"This was an isolated incident in a nonpublic space at Navy Pier, Murphy said. "And we immediately implemented our security protocols and locked down Navy Pier. We notified all of our tenants to do to do the same. And once we were able to determine that the offender had left the property, police were able to, you know, ensure that we're back up and open at Navy Pier. At no time did we feel like anybody from the public was in danger ... this was more of a targeted issue."

Hein noted the pier is now "clear" and "safe" and cameras captured the suspected gunman leaving the venue following the shooting.

Two people were shot at Chicago's popular Navy Pier attraction Tuesday, fire officials confirmed to NBC Chicago.