2 Killed in Rollover Crash on Interstate 80 Near Hazel Crest

Two people were killed in a rollover crash Saturday on Interstate 80 near south suburban Hazel Crest.

About 1:30 p.m. a vehicle was driving east on I-80 near Torrence Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a lightpole before flipping over and catching fire, state police said.

Two people from the vehicle died, state police said. Their identities were not immediately known.

All lanes and exit ramps were reopened about 5:15 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing.