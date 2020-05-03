Hazel Crest

2 Killed in Rollover Crash on Interstate 80 Near Hazel Crest

police car siren
Shutterstock

Two people were killed in a rollover crash Saturday on Interstate 80 near south suburban Hazel Crest.

About 1:30 p.m. a vehicle was driving east on I-80 near Torrence Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a lightpole before flipping over and catching fire, state police said.

Two people from the vehicle died, state police said. Their identities were not immediately known.

Local

Coronavirus Indiana 2 hours ago

Amid Phased Reopening, Indiana Reports 645 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Deaths

chicago weekend violence 3 hours ago

5 Dead, at Least 31 Injured in Shootings Across Chicago

All lanes and exit ramps were reopened about 5:15 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Hazel Crest
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us