2 Killed in Fire at Vernon Hills Apartment Building

Two people were killed in a fire at a Vernon Hills apartment building early Sunday morning, officials said.

According to fire officials, firefighters responded to a fire alarm for a multi-unit apartment building at approximately 3:15 a.m. in the 900 block of the South Court of Shorewood.

As crews began responding to the scene, a 911 call received by first responders revealed that people were possibly trapped inside, officials said.

Upon arrival, firefighters began extinguishing the fire and searching for people when two adults were located inside.

One of the individuals was pronounced dead at the scene while the other person was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center where they later died. The identities of the deceased are currently unknown.

Fire officials said the building is currently uninhabitable and acknowledged that the Red Cross is working to assist those who were displaced, though it is unclear how many residents were displaced by the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and there is currently no further information.