2 Killed in Fire at Senior Community Apartment Building in Kenosha

A fire at an apartment building for seniors in Kenosha left at least two people dead and two others fighting for their lives Monday.

According to Kenosha Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder, firefighters were called to Saxony Manor around 9:30 p.m. near 22nd Avenue and 18th Street.

When they arrived, the fire was "fully involved," Schroeder said.

At least two people were killed and two people suffered life-threatening injuries after being rescued from the first and second floors of the building, officials said. Another three people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Those who were injured were transported to Kenosha-area hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, but fire investigators were called to the scene.

Saxony Manor is described on its website as a community for income-eligible residents age 62 and older.