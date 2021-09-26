2 Killed in Fiery Wrong-Way Crash on Stevenson Expressway Sunday

State police say two people are dead after a fiery wrong-way crash on the Stevenson Expressway early Sunday morning.

According to the Illinois State Police, troopers were called to a two-car crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at approximately 3:33 a.m. Sunday.

When troopers arrived, both vehicles were fully engulfed in flames, and the expressway was closed for an investigation of the crash.

There are two confirmed fatalities from the crash, but it is unclear whether there were any additional passengers involved.

All southbound lanes of the highway were closed for nearly six hours for the investigation and for clean-up of the crash, according to police.