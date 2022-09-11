Lincoln Park

2 Killed in Fiery Wrong-Way Crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park

Policía de Chicago

Two people died early Sunday after a wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park.

At about 2:20 a.m., a white sedan entered the northbound lanes while going south in the 2000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when the driver struck a silver sedan head on, causing it to catch fire, Chicago police said.

The driver in the white sedan suffered blunt force trauma to the body was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he later died, police said. The driver of the silver sedan also suffered injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

