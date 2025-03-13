2 killed in Elgin 4-vehicle crash spurred by effort to avoid deer

Two people were killed Sunday in a four-vehicle crash Elgin that occurred after a driver swerved in an effort to avoid a deer in the roadway, authorities said.
According to police, officers responded at 9:43 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Plank Road and Switzer Road in Elgin for reports of a four-vehicle crash.
A preliminary investigation from police determined that a red Ford F-150 traveling westbound on Plank Road attempted to swerve to avoid a deer. The driver was unable to avoid the deer and drove into oncoming traffic, narrowly missing a passing landscaping vehicle before crashing into a white Ford F-350 head-on.
The white Ford F-350 was hauling a trailer and skid steer and had three people inside, officials said.
After colliding with the F-350, the red F-150 was struck by a red Dodge Ram, leading to the F-150 to catch fire, according to authorities.
The driver of the F-150, the vehicle's sole occupant who was still inside, was rescued after having sustained serious burns and fractures, officials said.
Two of the three passengers inside the F-350, 18-year-old Erik Porcayo-Ramirez of Warrenville and 25-year-old Rosalio Porcayo-Porcayo of Elgin, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.
The drivers of the F-350 and F-150 were both hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff's Investigations Division. There was no further information available.
