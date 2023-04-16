South Chicago

2 Killed in Domestic Attack in South Chicago

Two people were killed in what police suspect was a “domestic-related” attack early Sunday in South Chicago.

Around 1:50 a.m., a 55-year-old man walked into a residence in the 8330 block of South Luella Avenue and gunshots were fired, fatally striking him in the head, Chicago police said.

The offender, who was not identified, then chased a 26-year-old woman to the 8200 block of South Paxton Avenue and struck her with a blunt object. She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

One person was taken into custody, police said. 

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Area detectives were investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

South Chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us