2 Killed in Crash Involving Multiple Semis Along I-80 Near Morris: State Police

An investigation is underway after two people were killed when three vehicles, including two semis, collided Friday on Interstate 80 near Morris, authorities said.

The crash was reported at approximately 4:50 p.m. near mile marker 110 in the interstate's westbound lanes. It's not immediately known what led up to the crash, but Illinois State Police said at least two people were killed.

Helicopter video showed one semi lying on its side, a second semi and a blue tarp covering what appeared to be a passenger vehicle.

Traffic was diverted for hours while police worked on scene.