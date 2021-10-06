2 Found Shot After Country Club Hills Home Invasion: Police

Two men were found fatally shot Tuesday evening as police responded to a home invasion in Country Club Hills, authorities said.

Officers were called at about 7:30 p.m. to a residence in the 19000 block of Farmcrest for a report of a home invasion, the Country Club Hills Police Department said in a release.

There, two men were found inside the home with gunshot wounds, according to police. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment, but both were pronounced dead, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported Wednesday.

They were identified as 20-year-old Kimani Whalum and 22-year-old Clarence Whalum, the medical examiner's office said.

Police have released few details surrounding what happened but said the shooting is under investigation. The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is also working on the case.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on what happened to call their tip line anonymously at (708) 206-2899.