2 Killed and 13 Wounded — Including 6-Year-Old Girl — in Shootings in Chicago Tuesday

Two people were killed and 13 others — including a 6-year-old girl — were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday.

The girl was grazed in the arm as she sat on a porch with family members about 9:25 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Seeley Avenue in West Englewood, police said. A black Dodge Charger passed by and someone inside opened fire, hitting her twice in the arm, police said. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. Police say one of the adults with the girl may have been the target.

A woman was killed while driving in the 3400 block of West 60th Place in Chicago Lawn about 10:20 p.m., police said. Someone inside a black Jeep pulled alongside and opened fire, striking her in the head, police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead. Her name hasn’t been released, and she has been listed as a Jane Doe.

A man died in a shooting in West Garfield Park. The 66-year-old was walking in the 4600 block of West Van Buren Street about 7:50 a.m. when a white van pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

A man was critically wounded in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. The 24-year-old was shot in the right side of the buttocks and left side of his body about 6 p.m. while standing on the corner in the 1000 block of North Springfield Avenue, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Less than an hour earlier, a man was critically wounded in a gas station parking lot in Fuller Park on the South Side. The 22-year-old was shot in the left hip and right leg about 5:15 p.m. in the 300 block of West Garfield Boulevard, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 17-year-old was wounded in Morgan Park on the Far South Side. The teen was on the sidewalk in the 10900 block of South Halsted Street about 4 p.m. when someone approached and opened fire, striking him in the left foot, police said. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was in good condition.

A woman was in good condition after she was shot twice in Humboldt Park on the West Side. Someone fired from a passing black car as the 42-year-old stood on a sidewalk shortly after 1 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital.

In the day’s first reported shooting, two men were wounded in West Englewood on the South Side. They were standing on the sidewalk in the 6200 block of South Seeley Avenue when two people fired shots from a passing black sedan, police said. One man, 62, was shot in the shoulder while the other man, 27, was struck in the back and hand. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Six others were wounded in shootings across the city.

Two people were killed and six others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago.