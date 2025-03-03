2 killed after car crashes into suburban home, bursts into flames

Police in southwest suburban Woodridge were investigating after an electric car crashed into a home then burst into flames, leaving at least two people dead and one injured.

The incident occurred about 9 p.m. Sunday near Janes Avenue and Kildeer, the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Department said. The fire department originally said three people were injured, later saying two people from the crash were transferred to the DuPage County Coroner's office.

Video and photos from the scene showed a car crashed into a structure, with flames coming out of the vehicle as fire crews work to put out the blaze. Footage of the aftermath shows the electric car completely destroyed.

Debris from the crash was strewn across the yard and scattered for about a block, NBC Chicago's Lisa Chavarria reported, with major damage to the home.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.