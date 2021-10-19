2 Killed, 6 Wounded by Gunfire in Chicago Monday

Two people were killed and six others — including a Chicago police officer — were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday.

The officer was shot in the face about 3:30 p.m. after an altercation broke out inside an Ulta Beauty store in the 1000 block of West North Avenue, police said. Someone inside the store had been acting “erratically” and officers patrolling the area were called, police said. There was a struggle that continued into the parking lot, where the person fired three shots, striking the officer once in the cheek. The officer was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and was released hours later. The gunman was taken into custody, and police said a weapon was recovered.

About 9:50 p.m., a man was found shot to death in the 4700 block of West Monroe Street in West Garfield Park with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and shoulder, Chicago police said. The man, 37, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hours earlier, a 22-year-old man was shot to death in Roseland on the Far South Side. The man was near the sidewalk about 6:25 p.m. in the first block of West 113th Place when someone opened fire, police said. He was shot in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

Five others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday.

Over the weekend, four people were killed and 11 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.