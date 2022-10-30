2 Killed, 5 Others Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Unincorporated Waukegan

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that two people, including an eight-month-old boy, were killed and five others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in unincorporated Waukegan.

According to authorities, a Dodge SUV was traveling northbound on Green Bay Road just after 4 p.m. Saturday. At the same time, a Toyota Corolla attempted to enter the roadway from a private parking lot, resulting in a ‘T-bone’ collision, according to police.

An eight-month-old boy, restrained in a car seat in the Toyota, was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 29-year-old Waukegan woman, who was in the passenger seat of the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, a 27-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, as was a 7-year-old boy who was sitting in the backseat of the car.

Two passengers in the Dodge, a 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Dodge was taken to a Waukegan hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s Technical Crash Investigations Unit is examining the circumstances of the crash, and a full report will be released at a later date.