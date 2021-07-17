UPDATE: 4 Killed in Hickory Hills Single-Vehicle Crash, Police Say

Police in suburban Hickory Hills are investigating after four people were killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, officers were called to the scene along 89th Street at approximately 2:24 p.m. When authorities arrived, two individuals inside of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later confirmed that two additional victims had died in the crash.

Their identities, and the conditions of the other two victims, are unknown at this time.

The Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting Hickory Hills PD with the investigation, according to a press release.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to call Hickory Hills police at 708-295-9313.