2 killed, 3 others injured in multivehicle crash in west suburbs

A large crash involving multiple vehicles Friday left two people dead and three others injured in suburban La Grange, officials said.

The crash, which occurred Friday afternoon at the intersection of 47th Street and Willow Springs Road, led to an extended closure of the intersection.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, two people involved in the crash have died, though their identities have yet to be released.

Police said the other three people injured in the crash were transported to area hospitals in good condition.

A sign outside of a business located on the northeast corner of the intersection was also damaged, police said.

Details on what caused the crash weren't immediately released.

Footage from NBC's Sky 5 helicopter showed multiple cars heavily damaged at the scene.