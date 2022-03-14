2 Killed, 25 Others Wounded in Chicago Shootings Over the Weekend

At least two people were killed and 25 others were wounded in Chicago shootings over the weekend, including seven injured in an attack in South Chicago.

The seven were shot at 3:40 p.m. Sunday when a car pulled up as they were standing outside a Little Caesars pizzeria in the 7900 block of South Exchange Avenue, according to Chicago Police. Someone in the car “almost immediately” opened fire. A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Another man, 31, was struck in the abdomen and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition. A man, 51, was shot in the hip and was taken in good condition to Northwestern University Medical Center. Four men suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, police said. Two men, 59 and 62, were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The other two, 36 and 63, were taken in good condition to Stroger and Northwestern University hospitals.

One person was killed and another was seriously wounded early Sunday in East Chatham on the South Side. A man and woman, both 19, were in the 800 block of East 83rd Street about 4:20 a.m. when someone approached and opened fire, striking them both in the face, Chicago police said. They were taken to the University of Chicago, where the woman was pronounced dead, police said. The man was in serious condition, officials said.

A 33-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in West Englewood on the South Side. The man was standing on the street in the 6600 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots about 3:50 p.m., police said. He was struck in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 17-year-old girl was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the South Loop on the Near South Side. The teen was in the 1700 block of South Wentworth Avenue when two people approached and one of them opened fire, striking her in the right side of the neck, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A man, 22, was near a parking lot in the 4600 block of South Cicero Avenue about 5:20 p.m. Friday when a car approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the thigh and grazing him in the ankle, police said. He went to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

A few hours later, a woman, 24, was riding in a car in the 3800 block of South Campbell Avenue when a white car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. She was struck three times in the leg and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

Another woman, 19, was outside in the 2000 block of North Lorel Avenue about 10 p.m. Friday when she was struck in the shoulder, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Two men, 33 and 20, were sitting in a car in the 4100 block of West 25th Place when someone opened fire about 5:20 p.m. Saturday, police said. The 20-year-old was struck in the lower body and the other was shot in the arm, police said. The men left the scene and went to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.

At least 11 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

At least one man was killed and 21 other people were wounded in shootings in Chicago last weekend.