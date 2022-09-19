2 Killed, 2 Wounded in Woodlawn Shooting

Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The group was on the front porch of a home in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue when a gunman got out of a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots about 4:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

A man, 31, was shot multiple times and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 19-year-old man also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A 35-year-old man was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition improved and he was later listed in good condition, police said.

A fourth victim, whose age and condition were unknown, arrived at Provident Hospital of Cook County with gunshot wounds. He was transferred to University of Chicago Medical Center.

No arrests were made.