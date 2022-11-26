2 Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting at West Pullman Gathering

Two people were killed and two others were wounded after a gunman opened fire on a gathering in West Pullman on the Far South Side, police said.

The four were among about 30 people at a gathering in the 12700 block of South Halsted Street when a person began shooting inside about 12:15 a.m., Chicago police said.

Two men, 34 and 36, were shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Another man, 27, was shot in the back and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A fourth person, whose identification was not immediately known, suffered two gunshot wounds to the left leg, police said. They self-transported to Roseland Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

No one was in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.