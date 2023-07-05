2 killed, 2 teens wounded in head-on collision in Northwest Indiana

A head-on collision in Winfield, Ind. on Tuesday left two women dead and two teens injured, according to police.

Authorities said a Subaru SUV driven by a 44-year-old woman was traveling east and tailgating the vehicle ahead of it just after 4:35 p.m. in the 7000 block of East 117th Avenue when it crossed the center line in an attempt to pass the vehicle it was trailing.

Police said that as the SUV crossed into oncoming traffic, it collided head-on with a Kia sedan traveling westbound, driven by a 19-year-old woman with two 13-year-old passengers, one of whom being the driver's sister.

The 19-year-old woman was identified as Grace Norris of DeMotte and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The 44-year-old woman, who authorities said resided in Crown Point, was also pronounced dead.

Both 13-year-old passengers were hospitalized in unknown conditions, according to police.

The factors leading up to the crash remain under investigation, and there is currently no further information.