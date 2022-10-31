2 Killed, 2 Injured When SUV Slams Into School Bus in Kane County

Two people were killed and two others were injured after an SUV slammed into the back of a school bus in unincorporated Campton Township on Monday, Kane County Sheriff’s deputies say.

According to officials, the collision occurred near the intersection of Empire Road and Kingswood Drive at approximately 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say that an SUV was traveling eastbound on the roadway when it slammed into the back of a school bus, which was transporting children from Lilly Lake Grade School, located in Burlington School District 301.

Two people inside of the SUV, a 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, an 18-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old girl was taken to a hospital and was later airlifted to a Chicago facility with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, there were 31 children on the bus at the time of the crash. None of the children, nor the 68-year-old bus driver, were injured.

It is unclear whether speed, distracted driving or alcohol played a factor in the crash. An investigation remains underway, and the names of those killed will be released pending notification of family, according to authorities.