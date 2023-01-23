Chicago Violence

2 Killed, 3 Injured in Shooting in Chicago's South Shore Neighborhood

The shooting happened about 1:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 78th Street, according to Chicago fire officials

By Sun-Times Wire

Two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 1:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 78th Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, one in critical condition, fire officials said.

Chicago police have not released information on the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details

