2 Killed, 2 Critically Injured When Car Plunges Off I-55 and Crashes Below, Officials Say

Two people were killed and two others critically injured in a crash early Friday on the Stevenson Expressway near Ashland Avenue, fire officials say.

At around 4:13 a.m.., a vehicle crashed into a pole on I-55 and fell from the expressway at Robinson Street and Archer Avenue, according to Illinois State Police and Chicago fire officials.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released information on the fatality.

A man in his 20s and a woman, 21, were transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.