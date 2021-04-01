2 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured in House Fire in Clearing: Police

Two women were killed and a man was seriously injured in a house fire Thursday morning in Clearing on the Southwest Side.

About 2:10 a.m., authorities responded to a house fire in the 5200 block of West 64th Place, Chicago police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A man and woman from the residence, 57 and 60, were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in serious condition, and the woman was later pronounced dead, police said. A third woman, 41, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released the details of the fatalities.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.