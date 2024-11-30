Northwest Indiana

2 killed, 1 seriously hurt in domestic-related shooting at northwest Indiana home

According to the Portage Police Department, at 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 6300 block of Monument Circle.

Two people were killed and a third person sustained serious injuries in a domestic-related shooting Friday evening in Portage, Indiana, authorities said.

According to the Portage Police Department, at 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 6300 block of Monument Circle. As first responders approached the home, several gunshots were heard from inside, police said.

Officers entered the home and found two deceased individuals inside. One victim was located with life-threatening injuries and transported to an area hospital.

The shooter is among the deceased, and it's believed that the victims are related, according to police.

Authorities said they don't believe there's ongoing threat to the community.

