2 Killed, 1 Injured After Train Collides With Car in Lake County

One person is injured and two others are dead following a collision between a train and car Sunday afternoon in Lake County, authorities said.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's office, a 70-year-old man was driving with two passengers southbound on Wilson Road when the car crossed the train's path.

Police said the crossing’s warning lights and gates lowered before the train arrived, but the man did not slow down the vehicle and drove through the gate. The train then struck the driver’s side of the car.

A 75-year-old woman was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, and a 13-year-old boy also died, according to police. The driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Metra Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.