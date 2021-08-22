Illinois State Police

2 Killed, 1 Hurt in Shooting, Crash on Eisenhower Expressway

Four Illinois State troopers use flashlights to search for shell casings and other materials after an expressway shooting
Two people are dead and another person was injured early Sunday morning after a shooting and car crash that took place on the Eisenhower Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities say that the incident occurred in the westbound lanes of the expressway near Kostner Avenue.

At approximately 2:34 a.m., state police troopers were called to the scene of a reported shooting and traffic crash, and upon arriving the officers discovered that a vehicle had crashed.

The driver of the vehicle was struck by gunfire in the incident, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

After the man was shot, the vehicle veered off the road and crashed, according to police. A passenger who was riding in the rear seat of the vehicle was killed in the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, who was riding in the front seat of the vehicle, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No further details are available at this time, and Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate.

