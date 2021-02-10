2 Killed, 1 Critically Injured in Crash on Dan Ryan Expressway, Police Say

Two people were killed and one person was critically injured in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway late Tuesday night, according to police.

Illinois State Police said the incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. when a car was traveling southbound on the Dan Ryan near 65th Street.

Authorities said they believed the driver was speeding, hit a median and wrapped the car around a pole.

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, officials said, while a third was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The Cook County medical examiner's office could not immediately confirm the fatalities. Further details, including the ages or identities of the deceased, were not available.

Multiple lanes on both sides of the expressway remained closed into Wednesday morning as emergency crews responded to the scene.