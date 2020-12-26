Washington Park

2 Killed, 1 Critically Hurt in Washington Park Crash

Two females were killed and another critically injured in a vehicle crash early Saturday in Washington Park on the South Side, police said.

About 3:15 a.m. they were driving a silver Dodge sedan in the 300 block of East 63rd Street when they crashed into a tree, Chicago police said.

Two females were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, while a third female was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released information on the fatalities.

Area One detectives and CPD’s Major Accidents Unit are investigating.

