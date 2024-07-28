Garfield Park

2 killed, 1 critically hurt in Garfield Park hit-and-run, Chicago police say

The high-speed collision occurred early Sunday, according to authorities

By NBC Chicago Staff

Two women were killed and a third was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago’s Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, a white SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed in the 200 block of North Kedzie at approximately 4:31 a.m. Sunday when it went through a stop sign and slammed into a Buick sedan in the intersection.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene on foot and has not been located, according to police.

Two of the women inside of the sedan, a 34-year-old and a 47-year-old, were pronounced dead after the violent crash. A third, a 32-year-old, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash, and is asking the public for assistance in helping to locate the hit-and-run driver.

