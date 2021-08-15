1 Child Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting on West Side, Police Say

One child has died and another is injured after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Chicago's Belmont Central neighborhood, police say.

In the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue at approximately 2:50 p.m., a 6-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl were in a parked vehicle when they were both shot by an unknown person, according to authorities.

The 7-year-old was shot in the chest and torso, and transported to Loyola Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. The 6-year-old was taken to the same hospital in stable condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and right armpit.

Police did not release information on whether or not an individual is in custody, but added that Area Five Detectives are investigating.

