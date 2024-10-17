2 kidnapped at Chicago restaurant; forced at gunpoint to withdraw money from ATMs: Police

Chicago police are investigating after two people overnight were kidnapped at a restaurant and forced at gunpoint to withdraw money from an ATM.

At 3 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. 26th Street in the city's Little Village neighborhood, a 48-year-old male and a 39-year-old female were about to enter a restaurant when a dark-colored SUV pulled up alongside them, police said.

Five men, three of which were armed with guns, got out of the vehicle and entered the restaurant with the victims, police said. In additon to taking property from the restaurant, the suspects forced the victims back into the SUV and took their personal property, police said.

They then proceeded to drive to several different ATMs and forced the victims to withdraw money, police added.

The suspects eventually released the victims from their vehicle and fled, police said. The man and woman did not sustain any physical injuries and refused treatment, police added.

According to officials, no one was in custody and detectives were investigating.