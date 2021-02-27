2 Juveniles Injured in Shooting in West Suburban Forest Park, 3 in Custody

Three people were arrested Saturday afternoon in west suburban Forest Park for a shooting in which two juveniles sustained non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

At approximately 3 p.m., police officers responded to a shooting in a municipal parking lot at Lathrop Avenue and Madison Street.

The juveniles, whose ages haven't been released, were taken to the hospital by a caregiver and were receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries, according to the Forest Park Police Department.

While three individuals were reported to be in custody, the incident remained under investigation late Saturday.

Anyone with information or video of the shooting is asked to contact the Forest Park Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 708-366-2425.