2 Juveniles In Custody After Crashing Carjacked Vehicle Into Squad Car During Chase: CPD

Early Tuesday morning, a Chicago Police Department helicopter reported observing the Illinois State Police pursuing two juveniles traveling in a white BMW after a suspected vehicular hijacking at the 6700 block of S. Union.

The BMW rear-ended a Chicago Police Department vehicle around 12:01 a.m., police said, and the suspects then attempted to flee on foot.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The juvenile suspects were placed and custody and charges are pending, according to police.

The incident comes a day after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Supt. David Brown criticized judges for releasing juvenile vehicular hijacking suspects without ensuring that proper support and monitoring was offered.

“We’ve got a crisis in the city where we see too many young people who are involved in carjackings going to juvenile court and then being put back on the street to their parents,” Lightfoot said Monday.

“We cannot keep putting these kids back out on the street with no support, no resources, no monitoring.”

Mayor Lightfoot and Police Supt. David Brown Monday asked judges to take more action and call attention to what Brown described as a “sad state of affairs” after an 11-year-old boy was arrested and charged with a felony in connection to a carjacking case.

According to Brown, the boy, who was not named in documents because he is a juvenile, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated vehicular hijacking in connection with a theft in the 4700 block of North Cumberland earlier this month.

Police say that a 48-year-old woman was carjacked at the location on Nov. 14, and the boy was taken into custody this week.

“This is a sad state of affairs,” Brown said. “This 11-year-old has been arrested before, and he is considered a prolific carjacker in our city.”