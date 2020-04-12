2 Injured in Wrong-Way Collision on Interstate 294, Police Say

Two men suffered injuries early Sunday morning after a head-on crash between a car and a semi-truck on Interstate 294 near suburban Justice, Illinois State Police said.

According to authorities, a sedan being driven by a 44-year-old Joliet resident was traveling southbound just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 20.25 when it collided with a semi-truck.

Both the driver of the sedan and the driver of the semi were both taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 294 were closed for approximately two hours for an investigation and for crews to clean up debris at the scene.

All lanes reopened just before 5:30 a.m.

An investigation remains ongoing, according to state police.