2 Injured in Shooting Outside Orland Park Daycare, Police Say

Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon outside a daycare in Orland Park, police said.

The shooting was reported at 14301 Pinewood Drive, police said, where a vehicle pulled up and opened fire on two individuals, according to initial reports. The shooting occurred outside a KinderCare, video of the scene from Sky 5 shows.

Police said the offenders "fled northbound in a vehicle" and are "no longer in the area."

Two individuals were transported to Christ Hospital with injuries, police said.

Police have not released the identities of the two people injured in the shooting. No children appeared to be injured in the shooting.

Check back for more on this developing story.

