Roseland

2 Injured in Shooting Outside Chicago Home Depot Store

A police crime scene tape close-up
Getty Images

Two people were injured Thursday in a shooting outside a Home Depot store in Chicago, fire officials said.

According to initial reports, the shooting happened at 8730 S. Princeton Ave. in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, the location of a Home Depot.

One individual was shot in the hand and another person was shot in the abdomen, according to fire officials. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown conditions, fire officials said.

Local

O'Hare Airport 48 mins ago

O'Hare Mystery Man Had Massive Online Presence With A Teddy Bear Named ‘Bubby'

AMC 2 hours ago

7 Cinemark Theaters Reopen in Chicago Area Friday

Officials have not released the identities of the people involved in the shooting nor the condition of those injured.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

RoselandChicago gun violenceHome Depot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us