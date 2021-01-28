2 Injured in Shooting Outside Chicago Home Depot Store

Two people were injured Thursday in a shooting outside a Home Depot store in Chicago, fire officials said.

According to initial reports, the shooting happened at 8730 S. Princeton Ave. in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, the location of a Home Depot.

One individual was shot in the hand and another person was shot in the abdomen, according to fire officials. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown conditions, fire officials said.

Officials have not released the identities of the people involved in the shooting nor the condition of those injured.

